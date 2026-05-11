This $2 Billion Company Cut Employee 401(k) Benefits to Pay for AI. It Won’t Be the Last.

Listen to this post

401(k) match or AI? That is the question facing many companies — and many are now choosing AI. Customer experience tech company TTEC suspended its 401(k) employer match for approximately 16,000 U.S. employees through the end of 2026, saying it needs to redirect those resources toward AI investments. For a worker earning $60,000 who was contributing 6 percent of their salary, that’s $1,800 a year in employer contributions.

Most companies cutting retirement benefits blame “cost pressures” or “macroeconomic conditions,” but TTEC said the quiet part out loud, telling Business Insider it’s investing in AI certifications, AI-enabled tools, training and automation.

TTEC isn’t the first to do this — Deloitte and Zoom have both cut popular benefits in 2026. The move comes as TTEC’s stock has collapsed from over $110 in late 2021 to just over $3, and Q1 revenue fell 7 percent year-over-year. Chief People Officer Laura Butler said the company will reassess in early 2027: “If our business performance supports it, we intend to resume contributions.”

Translation: Your retirement match could depend on whether your company’s AI bets pay off.