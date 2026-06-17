This Retailer Shut Its Fitting Rooms and Angered Customers. It Might Boost Sales Anyway.

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Brandy Melville has never been for everyone. The popular teen clothing chain only makes clothes in small or extra-small sizes, markets them as “one size fits most” and has faced discrimination lawsuits. Now it has a new policy that is making even its most loyal customers furious: It has quietly closed its fitting rooms across all of its 55-plus U.S. locations, according to the Wall Street Journal.

WSJ reported that some employees were told it was a combination of theft and a viral TikTok trend of shoppers using chewing gum to seal fitting room curtains for privacy. Brandy Melville has not publicly acknowledged the policy change.

The backlash on TikTok has been swift, with dozens of young shoppers filming themselves trying on clothes over their outfits on the store floor. But retail consultant Liza Amlani of Retail Strategy Group isn’t surprised the brand is pushing ahead anyway. “Even though they’re complaining, they’re still shopping,” she told WSJ. Amlani expects the closure could actually increase sales: Customers who buy without trying are more likely to return items, driving more in-store visits and more impulse purchases.