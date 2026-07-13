Wealthy Households Are Paying Employees in This Growing Profession $300,000 a Year: ‘Name Their Price’

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Key Takeaways Private chef salaries are climbing to as high as $300,000 annually for roles serving wealthy clients.

The boom in household staffing extends beyond chefs, with butlers now able to earn up to $180,000 a year.

Meanwhile, household managers in the U.S. make between $150,000 and $250,000.

Household staff, including personal chefs, butlers, nannies and housekeepers, can now command impressive salaries as the wealthy seek them out to manage their ever more intricate lives.

According to a recent report from international luxury household staffing agency Morgan & Mallet International, demand for household staff has reached record levels as the wealthy purchase more homes and navigate growing families. The high demand has created a talent war that increases salaries and allows for job-hopping.

“Many clients are surprised by the rising cost of household services,” the report said. “The reality is that securing quality staff with proven experience has become increasingly difficult, pushing wages for the best candidates to record highs globally.”

The report was created from Morgan & Mallet’s database of over 200,000 household staff across the U.S., UK, Europe and the Middle East from January 2024 to October 2025.

“The data shows record demand, global mobility, and serious talent shortages,” the report said.

How much employees earn

According to the report, private chefs can earn up to $300,000 in annual salary, while butlers take home as much as $180,000. Private chefs are especially in demand because ultra-wealthy families want accomplished chefs to cook for them at home, allowing them to bypass the public display of top restaurants.

Chefs with a focus on special diets, like gluten-free, vegan or ketogenic offerings, can “name their price,” according to the report.

Childcare is also booming. Nannies who speak multiple languages and specialize in caring for children with special needs are sought-after, according to the report. Traveling nannies can make up to $163,000.

Laurine Mallet, co-founder of Morgan & Mallet, noted that house managers have the fastest-growing salaries of household staff. This is because the ultra-wealthy are expanding their real estate portfolios and need experienced employees to manage properties. The report found that skilled estate managers often have to manage more than three properties across multiple countries. Wealthy clients compensate them handsomely, with household managers in the U.S. making between $150,000 and $250,000.

However, they aren’t the most sought-after staff members. In the U.S., the ultra-wealthy ask for personal assistants over any other household staff. Morgan & Mallet found that executive assistants and personal assistants can earn up to $250,000 annually.

Household staff face restrictions

In the past, household employees would stick to the same employer for decades. Now the report shows that the average tenure is three years. Core hiring qualities include privacy, discretion and tech skills.

“Clients want efficient service with less formality,” the report said. “Discretion, confidentiality, and trustworthiness are the most important qualities. Adaptability, flexibility, and strong people skills matter too.”

The majority of personal assistants hired in Los Angeles (77%) signed nondisclosure agreements (NDAs), and clients ban most household staff from using social media.

“Staff who sign NDAs and follow security rules earn 15-20% more,” the report stated. “Some households make staff leave phones at the door.”