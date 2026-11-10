Top Schools for Entrepreneurs in 2027

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Can entrepreneurship be taught? We aim to find out.

Many colleges and universities offer entrepreneurship programs, where students can combine theory with real-world experience. They learn the mechanics of business, develop projects with careful guidance, and get connected with impactful networks of peers, investors, and maybe even future cofounders. But which programs have the most impact, producing the best entrepreneurs?

To answer that, Entrepreneur has collaborated with The Princeton Review for the past 20 years. We identify standout undergraduate and graduate programs, with the goal of finding programs that truly shape people into founders and leaders. That requires looking beyond what each program teaches, to assess what happens after students graduate—seeing if they launch businesses, gain powerful networks, raise funding, and more.

Of course, the entrepreneurial spirit cannot be taught in a classroom. That’s a personal journey, and everyone comes to it a little differently. But the data in this list tells a story: Yes, great schools produce great entrepreneurs. And if you bring the right mindset, they can help position you to succeed.

How We Made the List

Last summer, The Princeton Review surveyed more than 250 colleges and universities to determine which of them best serve future entrepreneurs. Below are a few of the key metrics collected from those schools. For more information on the methodology and details on each ranking, go to: princetonreview.com/entrepreneur