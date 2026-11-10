Top Schools for Entrepreneurs in 2027
See the list of the Top 50 undergraduate and Top 50 graduate schools, as ranked by Entrepreneur and The Princeton Review.
Can entrepreneurship be taught? We aim to find out.
Many colleges and universities offer entrepreneurship programs, where students can combine theory with real-world experience. They learn the mechanics of business, develop projects with careful guidance, and get connected with impactful networks of peers, investors, and maybe even future cofounders. But which programs have the most impact, producing the best entrepreneurs?
To answer that, Entrepreneur has collaborated with The Princeton Review for the past 20 years. We identify standout undergraduate and graduate programs, with the goal of finding programs that truly shape people into founders and leaders. That requires looking beyond what each program teaches, to assess what happens after students graduate—seeing if they launch businesses, gain powerful networks, raise funding, and more.
Of course, the entrepreneurial spirit cannot be taught in a classroom. That’s a personal journey, and everyone comes to it a little differently. But the data in this list tells a story: Yes, great schools produce great entrepreneurs. And if you bring the right mindset, they can help position you to succeed.
How We Made the List
Last summer, The Princeton Review surveyed more than 250 colleges and universities to determine which of them best serve future entrepreneurs. Below are a few of the key metrics collected from those schools. For more information on the methodology and details on each ranking, go to: princetonreview.com/entrepreneur
- Academics and requirements
Schools were asked whether they offer a major, minor, concentration, or degree program in entrepreneurship; how many courses in entrepreneurship they offer in topics such as new technology, social entrepreneurship, business analytics, idea development, and venture capital; and whether they provide cross-disciplinary opportunities to interact with students in other majors (e.g., working with computer engineering students to develop a product).
- Outside the classroom
Schools were asked for the number and value of scholarships available and the number of outside mentors who worked with students. Annual business-plan or new-venture competitions, hackathons, and pitch-deck or startup weekends, among other activities — along with prize money amounts—were also considered. Schools were also asked to report the total dollar amount of prize money won from outside competitions by students enrolled in their entrepreneurship offerings.
- Students and faculty
Schools were asked for the total number of full- and part-time students enrolled in entrepreneurship courses in the 2024–2025 academic year, and how many of them had developed an actionable business plan to launch a startup. Then they were asked how many companies were started by graduates over the past five and the past 10 years, and how much money those companies have raised from investors. The Princeton Review also tallied the number of faculty teaching courses on entrepreneurship during the year, and how many faculty members have started, bought, or run a business.
Can entrepreneurship be taught? We aim to find out.
Many colleges and universities offer entrepreneurship programs, where students can combine theory with real-world experience. They learn the mechanics of business, develop projects with careful guidance, and get connected with impactful networks of peers, investors, and maybe even future cofounders. But which programs have the most impact, producing the best entrepreneurs?
To answer that, Entrepreneur has collaborated with The Princeton Review for the past 20 years. We identify standout undergraduate and graduate programs, with the goal of finding programs that truly shape people into founders and leaders. That requires looking beyond what each program teaches, to assess what happens after students graduate—seeing if they launch businesses, gain powerful networks, raise funding, and more.
Of course, the entrepreneurial spirit cannot be taught in a classroom. That’s a personal journey, and everyone comes to it a little differently. But the data in this list tells a story: Yes, great schools produce great entrepreneurs. And if you bring the right mindset, they can help position you to succeed.
How We Made the List
Last summer, The Princeton Review surveyed more than 250 colleges and universities to determine which of them best serve future entrepreneurs. Below are a few of the key metrics collected from those schools. For more information on the methodology and details on each ranking, go to: princetonreview.com/entrepreneur
- Academics and requirements
Schools were asked whether they offer a major, minor, concentration, or degree program in entrepreneurship; how many courses in entrepreneurship they offer in topics such as new technology, social entrepreneurship, business analytics, idea development, and venture capital; and whether they provide cross-disciplinary opportunities to interact with students in other majors (e.g., working with computer engineering students to develop a product).
- Outside the classroom
Schools were asked for the number and value of scholarships available and the number of outside mentors who worked with students. Annual business-plan or new-venture competitions, hackathons, and pitch-deck or startup weekends, among other activities — along with prize money amounts—were also considered. Schools were also asked to report the total dollar amount of prize money won from outside competitions by students enrolled in their entrepreneurship offerings.
- Students and faculty
Schools were asked for the total number of full- and part-time students enrolled in entrepreneurship courses in the 2024–2025 academic year, and how many of them had developed an actionable business plan to launch a startup. Then they were asked how many companies were started by graduates over the past five and the past 10 years, and how much money those companies have raised from investors. The Princeton Review also tallied the number of faculty teaching courses on entrepreneurship during the year, and how many faculty members have started, bought, or run a business.