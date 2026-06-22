Hollywood Was Supposed to Be Dead. ‘Toy Story 5’ Just Powered Its Best Summer in Seven Years.

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A few years ago, everyone was writing Hollywood’s obituary. Theaters were closing, audiences were glued to their couches and the big question was whether anyone would ever go to the movies again. This weekend, Hollywood proved it’s still alive and kicking.

Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story 5” stormed theaters to the tune of $160 million domestically and $312 million worldwide, the biggest opening of 2026 and a record for the franchise, according to the New York Times.

The win lifted Hollywood’s summer box office to $1.85 billion, up 16% from last year and now trailing the summer of 2019 — the last normal one before the pandemic. And here’s the plot twist. Everyone assumed Gen Z was too buried in their phones to care about movie theaters. As it turns out, all that time staring at a tiny screen might be exactly why they’re craving a giant one.