'It Is What It Is': Uber CEO Defends New Return-to-Office Policies at 'Heated' All-Hands Meeting Uber's recent changes include adding a day to its hybrid work policy (from two to three) and upping the sabbatical eligibility requirement.

After Uber announced an extra day of RTO (beginning in June) and changes to its sabbatical structure in late-April, CNBC is reporting that CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told employees "it is what it is" at a recent all-hands meeting that the outlet describes as "heated."

According to audio obtained by CNBC, Uber employees asked a ton of "fiesty" questions at the meeting on April 29 — to the point where Uber's Chief People Officer Nikki Krishnamurthy had to send out a post-meeting memo citing behavior that "crossed the line into unprofessional and disrespectful," according to the report.

Uber's recent changes include adding a day to its hybrid work policy (from two days a week to three), and upping the sabbatical eligibility (a month of paid leave) requirement from five years of tenure to eight.

"If you're here for a sabbatical and this change causes you to change your mind, it is what it is," Khosrowshahi told employees at the meeting, per CNBC.

"I'm sorry about that," he continued. "We recognize some of these changes are going to be unpopular with folks. This is a risk we decided to take."

Khosrowshahi mentioned the company's internal message board at the beginning of the meeting, which he said was "invaded by questions." Some noted the lack of desk space, an issue that has been plaguing tech companies since the return-to-office movement began. In some cases, the pushback has been so severe that competing companies—Verizon and AT&T, for example— have used remote work polices as leverage for hiring top talent.

In response to CNBC, the company said in a statement that it was "hardly a surprise" employees pushed back about the changes, but "the job of leadership is to do what's in the best interest of our customers and shareholders."

Working together in the office is better for the company, Uber told CNBC.

