From grocery stores to warehouse retailers, here's what to know about Memorial Day closures.

As the nation honors and mourns its deceased service men and women on Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, banks and mailing services, including the USPS, are closed. However, many retailers and other services will be open.

So whether you're one of the record 45.1 million people expected to hit the road for the long weekend by AAA (the previous record was set in 2005 with 44 million people) and need supplies, or you're staying closer to home and hoping to do some shopping, here's what is expected to be open and closed.

Which grocery stores are open and closed on Memorial Day?

Whole Foods and Trader Joe's stores will be open during regular hours on Memorial Day.

Publix is open with regular hours, but pharmacies will be closed.

Kroger's family of stores is open, but reps urge the public to check with your local store in case of limited hours.

Aldi will operate with limited holiday hours, which the company said would be updated on its store locator, per USA Today.

Most Albertsons will be open regular hours, but with limited pharmacy hours.

What retailers are open and closed on Memorial Day?

Costco warehouses will be closed on Memorial Day.

Macy's will be open, as will Nordstrom, though customers should check local store hours.

Target is open on Memorial Day, though it is recommended to check holiday store hours.

Walmart is open for regular hours, typically 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., depending on the type of store.

Sam's Club is open, but closes at 6 p.m., instead of its usual 8 p.m.

TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods will be open.

Most Home Depot and Lowe's stores will be open.