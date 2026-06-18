Why Culture Now Trades Like an Asset, Not a Soft Skill

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Key Takeaways Teams with strong cultures don’t need motivational slogans; they instinctively move together to solve problems.

Culture rarely breaks overnight. It erodes through missed meetings, shifting expectations and poor communication.

Culture is becoming an asset class. Most companies still talk about culture like it belongs in HR — perks in a deck, “people-first” slogans, values pasted onto careers pages. But that isn’t what culture is. None of it makes a company defensible when a market turns.

It compounds, or it erodes, as any asset would.

Recruiting power, pricing strength, partnership terms, investor perception — all of it now runs downstream of how a company behaves on its worst day. And behaviors travel faster than they ever have before.

For founders, that distinction is the difference between a quiet competitive edge and a slow-motion liability.



Culture is the default setting

The clearest read of any team’s culture isn’t its values page. It’s what happens in the hour after a brutal meeting, or when the work hasn’t landed.

And I’ve been in that hour. Three analysts walked out of a conference room after receiving hard feedback and being told we needed to rework the entire deck. Nobody complained. Nobody disappeared. One grabbed Celsius. One went for protein bars. The third was already back in a room, pulling apart comments and mapping the rebuild.

Within the hour, we were all back at our desks, running on adrenaline and completely aligned on fixing the problem. Nobody had to say “teamwork.” The team just moved.

Nobody was performing for an audience. We were back at our desks within the hour, working on the problem.

That moment is what culture actually is. Not the values posters, the off-sites or the slide someone screenshots when they are trying to sell you on a job. Culture is the default behavior of the people next to you when the day has already gone wrong.

When founders evaluate their own culture, the question they usually ask is whether people are happy. The better question is whether anyone would willingly lock back in when the pressure hits.



The first crack is the calendar

Most firms don’t lose culture because they grow too fast. They lose it because consistency disappears — between teams, between leaders, between expectations. The first place that shows up is the calendar.

A mentor once told me you can learn a lot about an organization by watching how consistently recurring meetings are protected. I’ve been paying attention to it ever since.

The team meeting is one of the simplest recurring investments a leader makes in alignment. When those touchpoints constantly move, the issue usually isn’t scheduling alone. Over time, inconsistency creates confusion around priorities, communication and accountability — even when nobody intends for that to happen.

The breakdown rarely announces itself. It looks like rescheduled standups, chat threads replacing real conversations and people on the same project quietly operating with different definitions of success. By the time the symptom is obvious, the debt is already a year deep.



Reputation moves outside-in

Reputation moves faster now than at any point I can remember. That changes the risk calculus for any founder still treating culture as an internal matter.

The market reads it before the boardroom does. Disengaged employees become external signals long before leadership realizes there’s a problem. They tell their friends. They tell the recruiters who reach out to them on LinkedIn. They tell the public, in posts that travel further in a week than entire branding budgets do in a quarter.

JPMorgan is interesting to watch right now. The new Midtown headquarters is a return-to-office message wrapped in architecture. Every amenity you would want, in one building, with an implicit deal: the firm met you halfway, now you have to meet it there.

The headline reads like a productivity play. The actual play is a cultural reset — restoring collaboration, mentorship and the kind of trust that compounds in hallways instead of Zoom squares.

What makes it notable is that even one of the most technologically advanced firms on Wall Street is still doubling down on proximity, energy and in-person interaction. That signals something larger than office policy. It signals what leadership still believes drives performance.



What AI doesn’t commoditize

AI is commoditizing execution faster than anything I’ve seen. That’s exactly why culture is becoming more valuable, not less.

When execution itself becomes increasingly replicable, what remains expensive is how a team operates together. The alignment in a client meeting. The energy in the first five minutes. The follow-up that lands the same day because the person who promised it actually cared.

The Walt Disney Company still has pricing power because the experience inside the park is built through decades of cultural consistency, not because the rides are technically better than anyone else’s.

The brand and the culture are the same product.

That’s the version of enterprise value that does not show up cleanly on a 10-K but quietly underwrites the multiple.

For most companies, culture is the line item every founder says they’ll circle back to in phase two. It’s also the one that eventually requires a complete rebuild at a much higher cost once scale exposes the cracks.

Culture is no longer the soft thing on the org chart. It is quietly setting recruiting costs, pricing power and partnership leverage long before those things show up in financial reporting.

Founders who treat culture like an asset class will watch it compound into leverage. Everyone else will realize too late that they were sitting on a liability instead.