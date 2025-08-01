75-Year-Old Billionaire Ray Dalio Just Sold His Last Shares in the Hedge-Fund Firm He Founded. Here's Why He's 'Thrilled About It.' Dalio served in a variety of positions at Bridgewater Associates, including CEO, CIO and chairman, over decades.

By Amanda Breen Edited by Brittany Robins

Key Takeaways

  • Dalio founded Bridgewater Associates in 1975 out of his two-bedroom New York City apartment.
  • A letter sent to clients last week revealed he sold his remaining shares in the firm, per WSJ.

Ray Dalio, the 75-year-old billionaire founder of Bridgewater Associates, is officially stepping away from the hedge-fund firm he founded in 1975.

Image Credit: Roy Rochlin / Stringer | Getty Images. Ray Dalio.

A letter sent to clients last week revealed that Dalio sold his remaining shares in the firm to Bridgewater, The Wall Street Journal reported. He also gave up his seat on the board but intends to remain "a client and investor," he said in the note.

Related: 'The Best Advice That I Could Give Anybody': Billionaire Ray Dalio Credits One Daily Habit With All of His Success

Dalio launched Bridgewater five decades ago out of his two-bedroom apartment in New York City. During his tenure, he served as CEO, CIO and chairman, growing Bridgewater to one of the largest hedge funds in the world with $168 million assets under management in 2019.

Those assets fell to $92.1 billion at the end of last year after it twice capped its flagship Pure Alpha fund in an attempt to boost performance, several people familiar with the matter told WSJ.

Dalio has a net worth of $16 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

Related: The Business He Started in Response to a Frustrating Grocery Store Experience Surpassed $1 Billion in Sales and Counts Ray Dalio Among Its Investors

Nir Bar Dea serves as Bridgetwater's current CEO. Bob Prince, Greg Jensen and Karen Karniol-Tambour act as the firm's co-CIOs.

Dalio shared his perspective on his departure in a LinkedIn post published on July 31.

"I have been asked a lot about how I feel about passing along Bridgewater after having started and built it over the last 50 years," Dalio wrote. "Above all else, I am thrilled about it because I love seeing Bridgewater alive and well without me — even better than alive and well with me. That's because I see this as [an] as-good-as-it-gets life cycle."
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a senior features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Apple Smashes Expectations With $94 Billion Quarter. Here's How the iPhone Maker Did It.

Apple just reported a significant revenue beat for its latest quarter, exceeding analyst expectations.

By Sherin Shibu
Money & Finance

These Are the Expected Retirement Ages By Generation, From Gen Z to Boomers — and the Average Savings Anticipated. How Do Yours Compare?

Many Americans say inflation prevents them from saving enough and fear they won't reach their financial goals.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Innovation

Why This Underrated Trait Separates Top Leaders from the Rest

As innovation outpaces predictability, data-driven decision-making is no longer enough. Leaders who harness creative intelligence will be the ones who shape the future.

By Jon Kirchner
Side Hustle

This 26-Year-Old's Side Hustle Turned Full-Time Business Led to $100,000 in 2.5 Months and Is On Track for $2.5 Million in 2025

Ross Friedman's successful venture started with a "Teen Night" in Boston, Massachusetts.

By Amanda Breen
Leadership

What Quiet Leadership Looks Like in a Loud World — and How It Took This Company to $3B in Revenue

A conversation with Scott Clawson, the CEO of Culligan International — a nearly 90-year-old company providing healthy, safe, sustainable water to people around the world.

By William Salvi