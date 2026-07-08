Why Small Businesses Have Access to Every Tool but Can Still Feel Stuck

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Key Takeaways Small businesses have access to powerful AI and digital tools, but many struggle to know where to begin or how to use them effectively.

Owners recognize AI’s importance, yet many employees lack the training and confidence to use it, making education and upskilling a competitive priority.

Free training, coaching, grants, networking opportunities and trusted partners can help SMBs move from uncertainty to confident technology adoption.

There’s never been a better time to be a small business owner. Digitization lowered the barrier to entry and simplified running a business. Artificial intelligence leveled the playing field, allowing small businesses (SMBs) to compete with larger competitors that generally boast superior resources.

That doesn’t mean there are no challenges left. They’re just different challenges. Exploring implementation of new systems and technology can be tricky, but with the right tools, partners and guidance, entrepreneurs can reach new heights.

Most SMBs are optimistic about technology, but barriers remain

The good news is that an overwhelming majority (90%) of SMBs know technology helps them grow their business. They’re automating workflows, enhancing customer service and optimizing operations at a rate that would have seemed ambitious just a few years ago. But optimism — knowing technology works — and readiness – knowing how to make it work for you — aren’t the same. Bridging concept and implementation is the key.

For many small businesses, the challenge isn’t access, it’s implementation.

Employers acknowledge that an AI readiness gap exists and presents an obstacle for incorporating AI into their operations. This is apparent with staff as well. Nearly half of SMB owners say today’s workforce is underprepared for the demands of modern business. An added layer of complexity here is that nine out of ten employers say it’s important for employees to have strong AI skills, but less than a third (30%) of employees feel prepared to use AI at work. Some SMBs use digital training tools for employee development, but finding and activating these tools can serve as an additional obstacle for some entrepreneurs.

Employers recognize that to stay competitive, they need to incorporate AI, but they’re not sure how. They need better connectivity solutions to support AI, but which ones? Their employees need to be skilled in AI, but most aren’t. What’s the best way to get them up to speed?

Business owners don’t have to do it alone – resources exist if you know where to look

Tackling AI implementation and the attendant skills gap can be daunting to SMBs, especially if they’re new to it. Thankfully, there are resources available – from financial grants to educational experiences to networking opportunities – but the problem is that for many busy small business owners, they can be hard to find. The trick is to find a community or a partner who can help businesses maneuver this maze without spinning their wheels, which can defeat the purpose of uncovering these resources in the first place.

Small Business Digital Ready, a free resource hub for SMBs, is one such example. The portal offers courses led by subject matter experts, one-on-one coaching sessions, a networking interface and grant opportunities. A hub like this is not just a great resource in and of itself, but it can also facilitate new connections, spark new ideas and point the way to other resources.

Additionally, SMBs should also keep an eye out for events and competitions. For example, during Small Business Month, which takes place each May, organizations across the country host networking events, summits, workshops and other activities.

Several organizations provide support and offer programs for SMBs, including government organizations, nonprofits, large corporations and more, ranging from the Small Business Administration to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to Veterans Business Outreach Centers. SMBs can find a goldmine of advice, education, training and networking opportunities through these entities.

The challenge of opportunity

Small businesses have more avenues for growth than ever before – AI adoption and advanced connectivity solutions are accelerating rapidly– but making sense of this digital ecosystem is a new challenge. New challenges require new strategies, so business owners must lean into new approaches.

At their core, SMBs are self-reliant. Limited resources taught them to figure things out on their own, but in today’s AI-enhanced world, they’re not alone anymore. They can connect with advisors and partners from a distance. They can access resources from around the country; the opportunities are virtually endless. The playing field isn’t just leveling; it’s tilting in their favor. The message is simple: you’ve done the hard part. Now let the resources work as hard as you do.