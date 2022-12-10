40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his most complete and up to the minute analysis of what lies ahead in 2023. First a return of the bear market with the S&P 500 (SPY) making news lows. Yet just at the darkest hour the new bull market will emerge ushering in tremendous gains to investors who time it right. Steve shares his trading plan along with top 8 picks to profit on the way to bear market bottom. Next he shares a plan to buy the market bottom with 2 top picks set to rally 100%+. Get the full story below.



shutterstock.com - StockNews

It's that time of year again for investors.

To put the past behind us in order to focus on the year that lies ahead.

This led me to record a timely presentation and trading plan that you should watch now:

2023 Stock Market Outlook >

I truly expect this to be a “Jekyll & Hyde” year for stock prices.

Meaning that no matter how impressive the recent rally looks it will fade fast in early 2023 finding newer and deeper lows for the bear market.

I have a trading plan and 8 specific picks to help you profit on the way down.

But just at the darkest hour is when the new bull market emerges ushering in tremendous gains.

Those who come late to the party will miss out on the best returns of the decade.

Gladly I have a trading plan for finding bear market bottom to enjoy serious profits as the new bull market emerges.

This includes details on 2 stellar picks that have 100%+ upside potential in 2023.

The time to prepare your investing plan for the year ahead starts now.

Your first step in that journey starts by watching my timely presentation shared below:

2023 Stock Market Outlook >

Wishing you a world of investment success!



Steve Reitmeister…but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced “Righty”)

CEO, Stock News Network and Editor, Reitmeister Total Return

SPY shares fell $0.43 (-0.11%) in after-hours trading Friday. Year-to-date, SPY has declined -16.24%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Steve Reitmeister

Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks.

More...

The post 2023 Stock Market Outlook appeared first on StockNews.com