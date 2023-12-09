The time to think about the 2024 stock market is now. Will it be a bull or bear? And where does the S&P 500 (SPY) end the year? And what...

The time to think about the 2024 stock market is now. Will it be a bull or bear? And where does the S&P 500 (SPY) end the year? And what are the top picks to outperform? Investment veteran Steve Reitmeister does his level best to answer all these questions. Just read on below.



Tell me if you see the pattern...

2019 Bull Market

2020 Bear Market

2021 Bull Market

2022 Bear Market

2023 Bull Market

Given the above, the logical question on everyone's mind should be...Will the bear market come back again in 2024?

This led to me record a brand new presentation this week that covers vital topics including:

Bear vs. Bull Case

Year End S&P 500 Target

Trading Plan to Outperform

Top 11 Picks Right now (7 Stocks & 4 ETFs)

And Much More!

Gain access to this vital presentation now by clicking below:

2024 Stock Market Outlook >

Let me pull back the curtain on this presentation just a little more so you can appreciate why now is the perfect time to watch this presentation...

The goal was to give you a running head start to outperform in the year ahead.

First off, we need to settle the bull vs. bear debate.

Will it follow the on/off pattern of the last few years?

Or will new market dynamics create a shift in the outcome?

And where does the S&P 500 (SPY) end up by years end?

The Fed is most certainly a big part of that market outlook equation. And to be honest, it has become a more complicated riddle of late...but solving that puzzle is truly the key to outperformance in the year ahead.

Next up we need to review which stock groups are likely to lead the way:

Large Caps vs. Small Caps?

Growth or Value Stocks?

Tech Still in Charge...Or Time for Others to Shine?

Considering the above led me to my current portfolio of 11 hand selected trades (7 stocks & 4 ETFs focused on the groups most likely to outperform).

All this and more awaits you in my new presentation. So please click below to start watching now:

2024 Stock Market Outlook >

Wishing you a world of investment success!

Steve Reitmeister

...but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced "Righty")

CEO StockNews.com & Editor of Reitmeister Total Return

SPY shares were trading at $458.86 per share on Friday morning, up $0.63 (+0.14%). Year-to-date, SPY has gained 21.32%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Steve Reitmeister

Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as "Reity". Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity's background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks.

