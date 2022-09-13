Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

This week, on The MarketBeat Podcast Kate sits down with ETF portfolio manager Dave Gilreath, who offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio. Dave gives us ideas for some mid-caps that may not be familiar names, but are showing potential, and paying dividends, which offset price declines, even in a market downturn.

Dave also gives us his forecast for the market direction after the U.S. midterm elections and discusses an old-school tech in his portfolio, as well as a familiar industrial name.

-How do midterm election years in the US tend to affect the market? Why is it common to see a larger downdraft in midterm years?

-Based on market history, what can we expect in the fourth quarter?

-How has the S&P 500 performed in the 12 months after the midterm elections, going back to the 1960s?

-How is the strong dollar affecting markets at the moment?

-What is the Nasdaq’s Dividend Achievers Index, and how does Dave use this in his investment strategy?

-What is Dave’s method for avoiding downside risk in stocks, when it comes to the Dividend Achievers?

-How do dividends offset the downside in a bear market?

-Which of the Dividend Achievers has the least downside risk?

-Why is a high P/E ratio not necessarily a concern when evaluating a stock with strong growth?

-How companies outside manufacturing industries can flourish in a time of high inflation?

-Why is a uniform rental and cleaning-supply company among the stocks Dave likes now?

-Why management ownership is an important factor when it comes to being aligned with other shareholders

-How to evaluate whether a company is likely to contract or expand in a recession

-Why a mid-cap maker of industrial filters has been successful in retaining customers

-Do investors overlook “non-glamorous” companies in favor of so-called hot techs? Are they missing good stocks for that reason?

-Why does Dave like a mid-cap industrial distribution company that is a new Dividend Achiever?

-How did analysts arrive at this company’s upside potential?

-Why buying during a time of market volatility can be advantageous to investors?

-Why an old-school tech name has resurfaced as a top pick, despite trading at 1999 levels

-What is driving the business rebound of this U.S.-based broadband networking leader?

-How has the business model for networking companies changed over the years?

-Why a beleaguered big industrial is on Dave’s list, despite being mired in litigation

-How a higher-than-normal dividend yield makes this stock attractive, and why Dave believes the bad news is already baked into this stock

How to find Dave and Innovative Portfolios

www.InnovativePortfolios.com

