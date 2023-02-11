No matter how impressive the recent rally appears, please do not assume this bear market is over. History provides many lessons on how bear markets work and thus why the...

No matter how impressive the recent rally appears, please do not assume this bear market is over. History provides many lessons on how bear markets work and thus why the S&P 500 (SPY) could easily fall another 20% or more from current levels. 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his market outlook, trading plan and top 7 picks in his "Updated: Bear Market Game Plan". Read on below for more.



This week I shared a brand-new live presentation to investors at the MoneyShow's Online Expo that reveals my updated latest market outlook and trading plan. The title kind of says it all. So, start watching now...

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan >

In this timely presentation I share full details on:

Bull Case

Bear Case

And The Winner is ???

Trading Plan

7 Top Picks for Today's Market

And much, much more

Far too many investors are being enamored with the early 2023 rally.

Unfortunately, there are still far too many reasons to believe the bear market is not yet done mauling investors.

The reasons for that...and the game plan to not just survive, but thrive in the days and weeks ahead await you in this timely investment presentation. I highly recommend you watch before placing your next trade.

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan >

Wishing you a world of investment success!

Steve Reitmeister

...but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced "Righty")

CEO StockNews.com & Editor of Reitmeister Total Return

SPY shares were trading at $407.55 per share on Thursday afternoon, down $3.10 (-0.75%). Year-to-date, SPY has gained 6.57%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Steve Reitmeister

Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as "Reity". Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity's background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks.

