Updated: Bear Market Game Plan

No matter how impressive the recent rally appears, please do not assume this bear market is over. History provides many lessons on how bear markets work and thus why the...

By Steve Reitmeister

This story originally appeared on StockNews

No matter how impressive the recent rally appears, please do not assume this bear market is over. History provides many lessons on how bear markets work and thus why the S&P 500 (SPY) could easily fall another 20% or more from current levels. 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his market outlook, trading plan and top 7 picks in his "Updated: Bear Market Game Plan". Read on below for more.

This week I shared a brand-new live presentation to investors at the MoneyShow's Online Expo that reveals my updated latest market outlook and trading plan. The title kind of says it all. So, start watching now...

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan >

In this timely presentation I share full details on:

  • Bull Case
  • Bear Case
  • And The Winner is ???
  • Trading Plan
  • 7 Top Picks for Today's Market
  • And much, much more

Far too many investors are being enamored with the early 2023 rally.

Unfortunately, there are still far too many reasons to believe the bear market is not yet done mauling investors.

The reasons for that...and the game plan to not just survive, but thrive in the days and weeks ahead await you in this timely investment presentation. I highly recommend you watch before placing your next trade.

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan >

Wishing you a world of investment success!

Steve Reitmeister
...but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced "Righty")
CEO StockNews.com & Editor of Reitmeister Total Return

SPY shares were trading at $407.55 per share on Thursday afternoon, down $3.10 (-0.75%). Year-to-date, SPY has gained 6.57%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Steve Reitmeister


Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as "Reity". Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity's background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks.

More...

The post Updated: Bear Market Game Plan appeared first on StockNews.com

Related Topics

Stocks Finance

Editor's Pick

This Former Super Bowl Champion Built a Platform to Support Mental Health in the Black Community
3 Expert-Backed Strategies for Blowing People Away With Your First Impression
'Agree to Disagree' Can Lead to Feuds and Fallouts. Here's a Better Way to Handle Conflict.
'Just Manic for Eggs Right Now': This Farm Has a Waiting List for Fresh Eggs
The Top 15 Fitness Franchises You Can Buy in 2023
This Matchmaker Won't Apologize for Her $50,000 Minimum — Here's the Secret Weapon She Uses to Play Cupid

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Meta to Tell Many Managers to Start Coding or Get Out — Here's What Else the 'Flattening' Will Bring

People familiar with the matter said the change will be announced in the coming weeks.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

Bill Gates Is Reportedly Dating Paula Hurd, Widow of Ex-Oracle CEO

The relationship is reportedly "widely known" among their inner circle, according to a source reported by People.

By Emily Rella

Business News

Google Exec Warns of AI Chatbot 'Hallucinations.' What Is That Supposed to Mean?

Prabhakar Raghavan cautions that generative AI such as ChatGPT can be convincing but incorrect.

By Jonathan Small

Fundraising

Working Remote? These Are the Biggest Dos and Don'ts of Video Conferencing

As more and more businesses go remote, these are ways to be more effective and efficient on conference calls.

By Bryan Lovgren

Growing a Business

The Best Way to Run a Business Meeting

All too often, meetings run longer than they should and fail to keep attendees engaged. Here's how to run a meeting the right way.

By Jacqueline Whitmore

Living

What Is Sustainable Fashion? Everything You Need To Know.

The fashion industry is one of the biggest in the world, but is it sustainable? Read on to learn more about sustainability in fashion.

By Entrepreneur Staff