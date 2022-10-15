With five generations of experience, Rosati's Pizza knows its way around the kitchen, as well as the pizza franchising industry. Pizza brings people together because that's what the brand is all about — the communal bonds formed when dining with one another.

Rosati's Pizza

When invest and buy into the Rosati's Pizza franchise, they're investing in family, the chance to build something better, and most importantly, they're investing in themselves. Rosati's knows what it's like to invest a family's future in something worthwhile, and the brand doesn't take that investment lightly. Rosati's has built its successful franchise opportunity on two things — common sense and doing the right thing. That's always a smart investment.

Rosati's Pizza is a high-margin, high-potential business opportunity. Franchise owners provide the work ethic, Rosati's provides award-winning pizza and world-class resources. Rosati's core menu has always been about keeping it simple. The high quality chicago style pizza that customers have come to love and enjoy in Chicago is the same as the tasty pizza that the brand offers in all of its locations.

Need further convincing that Rosati's Pizza is a franchise worth your time to consider? Here are just a few of the brand's value propositionsthat each franchise owner benefits from.

Since 1964, the franchise has grown from a single carryout and delivery pizzeria in Mount Prospect, IL into a national franchise system now offering a sports pub concept — that's over 50 years of experience.

Rosati's has a proven system in place to help franchisees succeed as small business owners, including two-to-four weeks of onsite operations and marketing training.

Vendor relationships are established.

Resources for financing options are available.

Rosati's provides ongoing support to all of its franchise owners.

Rosati's has been ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine's list for the past decade, earning the 163rd overall spot in 2022. The company is also in the Pizza Hall of Fame.

Rosati's is part of the International Franchise Association (IFA), Small Business Association (SBA), the National Restaurant Association (NRA), The Pizza Industry Council, the Social Council for NRA and VetFran.

Rosati's offers 25% off the initial franchise fee for veterans.

Rosati's branded products are created from family recipes that have been handed down through five generations. Rosati's means quality, with recipes that include nearly 100 proprietary ingredients.

Rosati's knows loyalty. When a brand starts a business in its kitchen and nurtures it into a national franchise, that's execution with drive — just like the employee who works their way up from delivery driver to store owner. That's passion. Over 55 years down the road and it's still run by members of the original Rosati family — that's dependability.

How much does a Rosati's Pizza franchise cost?

To open a Rosati's Pizza franchise, here are the financial requirements, cash required and ongoing franchise fees associated with business ownership.

Initial franchise fee: $30,000.

Initial investment: $142,200 to $1,244,000.

Net worth requirement: $250,000.

Cash requirement: $80,000.

Veteran incentives: 25% off the franchise fee.

Royalty fee: 5%.

Ad royalty fee: $350/mo.

Term of agreement: 20 years.

Rosati's Pizza does not offer in-house financing, however, the brand does maintain relationships with several third-party funding sources which offer financing to cover the franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable and payroll.

Just like pizza, the ingredients for a successful business partnership have to be just right. 50 years of experience has given the brand a pretty good idea for that recipe. Rosati's Pizza is actively seeking highly qualified individuals to become franchisees. Prior business, sales, management or marketing experience, coupled with personal financial qualifications, motivation and a track record of success, are important factors in Rosati's evaluation process. This franchisor is looking for independent and tenacious people with a passion for food — especially pizza.

Why you should consider partnering with Rosati's Pizza franchising

Not sure what kind of business opportunity to own and operate? Much like various pizza toppings, Rosati's offers franchise owners several options. Franchisees can run a dine-in pizza pub, as well as a carry-out and delivery place. When franchisees join the Rosati's Pizza franchise family, they quickly learn that the brand has a reputation for using quality ingredients and providing unparalleled service.

The retail pizza market has grown to an incredible $40 billion industry, accounting for nearly 10% of the total food service sales in the United States today. Multiple surveys indicate that 90% of the American population enjoys eating pizza. Why? Because pizza is fresh, convenient, reasonably priced and simply tastes good.

Statistics reveal that consumers want fresh ingredients, delicious toppings, flavorful cheese, rich wholesome sauce and a crust with great taste and texture. When today's consumer wants a delicious home-cooked meal, Rosati's delivers on it. Giving people what they want is the primary reason that there are more than 175 Rosati's locations throughout the country.

Interested in owning your own franchise location? With Rosati's Pizza, franchisees are family. Rosati's is committed to making sure its family is taken care of, every day. Request more information about franchising with Rosati's Pizza by filling out this form and begin the discovery process for your very own franchise operation.

