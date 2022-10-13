William H. Stoller and Robert A. Funk founded Express Employment International in 1983 and began franchising as Express Employment Professionals two years later. With 800+ locations throughout the North America and South Africa, the business services brand has become the No. 1 flexible staffing franchise for people, communities and businesses.

expressfranchising.com

Express offers new franchise owners the unique chance to build income and equity while helping people grow their careers and impact the local community. It's a professional business with weekday hours. Individuals with staffing industry experience can also benefit from the brand's "Boost to Ownership" package. Express Employment Professionals offers more than just operational support to their . By providing multi-step marketing campaigns, sales training and public relations assistance, Express franchise owners can focus on growing their franchise location. Express also offers annual regional and international training events, as well as continual education for staff and owners via its online university.

Express offers franchisees two ownership models. The traditional model requires a total investment ranging from $140,000 to $160,000 and an active role in new business development by the franchise owner. The professional market model requires an investment of $185,000 to $211,000 and applies to pre-designated territories with a high propensity for professional staffing. In this model, owners attend customized training and will manage a recruiting staff of two, unlike a traditional office with one person in this role. In both models, franchisees enjoy the opportunity to own a business while still maintaining a life outside of the office with time to enjoy friends and family.

Successful Express Employment Professionals franchisees come from diverse backgrounds, including small business, senior business management, sales, finance, communications, marketing, manufacturing, IT, banking, education and human resources.

Generally, this brand is looking for the following types of people.

Those who possess a sales or business aptitude.

A minimum of five years of proven leadership, sales or sales management experience.

A strong desire to build relationships and make a difference in your community.

Express Employment Professional's owner-operator business model lets franchisees create their definition of success. Franchisees can design their Express office around their key strengths — and discover whatever engages, excites and challenges them.

Related: Employment As A Pathway To Entrepreneurship

How much does an Express Employment Professionals franchise cost?

To open an Express Employment Professionals franchise of your own, here are the financial requirements, cash required and ongoing franchise fees associated with business ownership.

Initial franchise fee: $40,000.

Initial investment: $140,000 to $400,000.

Net worth requirement: $250,000.

Cash requirement: $190,000.

Veteran incentives: 50% off the franchise fee.

Royalty fee: 8%.

Ad royalty fee: 2%.

Franchise agreement term: 5 years.

Express Employment Professionals offers in-house financing, as well as third-party funding sources, to cover the franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable and payroll.

How much can franchisees make as Express Employment Professionals franchisees? According to the most recent Item 19 in the brand's franchise disclosure document (FDD), the following figures are available for review and consideration.

In 2018, the average mature Express franchise territory generated $6.42 million in annual sales.

The average new owner generates monthly revenue of $140,500 by their 12th month of operation and $214,570 by their 24th month.

Express franchisees paid an effective royalty of just 8.6% in 2018.

More about the Express Employment Professionals franchise

In North America, the staffing industry is on track to generate $150 billion annually. Express Employment Professionals reached $3.56 billion in sales in 2018 and has been ranked the No. 1 staffing franchise in Entrepreneur's list for eight consecutive years. In 2022, Express garnered the 25th overall ranking. New offices average more than $975,000 in sales in their first year, with mature offices averaging $6.42 million annually. Plus, Express franchise owners control their operations with flexible weekday hours in a professional work environment. Express is a growing franchise with more than 825 locations and 35 years of success.

What makes Express Employment Professionals a wise choice for franchisee candidates? Like any franchise opportunity, it comes down to the value propositions.

Recession resistance: The staffing industry stays strong despite market changes. Startup costs are low, and there's no inventory.

Community impact: The average office places 600 job seekers every year and supports outreach programs in their community.

Family-friendly values: Express believes in helping their franchisees succeed with 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. office hours that provide optimal work-life balance.

One of Express Employment Professionals' unique brand strengths is that its headquarters handles payroll funding. Essentially, they function as their franchisees' back-office administrators, processing invoices and other important paperwork for clients. This allows its franchise owners to spend time building relationships with local businesses in their community and doing what they do best. The brand's training and ongoing support are designed to help franchisees launch their business and build up an enterprise operation. Reaching new clients is key to growth, and Express Employment Professionals help them plan, open and grow their business with targeted marketing strategies — as well as opening day planning and events. The Express Franchise Owner community is an incredible resource for franchisees who are establishing their businesses. The average length of franchise ownership is 17 years, and these franchisees remain loyal to the brand because they love what they do.

Franchisees can count on the following.

Franchisee help desk support from Oklahoma City HQ is available for staff to contact Express for help on the job.

Monthly regional meetings with other owners to help discover best practices.

Leadership conferences available for the franchisee's staff to attend to further their professional development in the business.

Annual conferences to help foster more education.

Monthly in-person meetings.

Strategic development and problem-solving.

Express offers a wealth of leadership training programs and conferences for franchise owners and their staff members to attend, such as the Express Leadership Academy and regional-level owner meetings.

Below are several awards and honors garnered by Express Employment Professionals franchising.

No. 1 Staffing Franchise, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list (2012 - 2022).

Franchise 500 list (2012 - 2022). Rated a world-class franchise, Express received a 99% rating from franchisees on the quality of the Express franchise system (2006-2018).

Franchise Gator Top 100, Ranked No. 3.

Franchise Direct Top 100 Global Award (2018).

Best of Staffing Client Award, in partnership with CareerBuilder (2011-2015).

Fastest Growing Franchises, Entrepreneur (2013-2015).

(2013-2015). Hall of Fame Inductee, International Franchise Association (2010).

Request more information about franchising with Express Employment Professionals by filling out this form and begin the discovery process for your very own franchise operation.

Related: This Company Wants to Set Up First-Time Franchisees for Success