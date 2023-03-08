The Franchises Growing Fastest Internationally
Franchise expansion has become increasingly international in the last few years. Here are the 25 brands with the greatest franchise growth outside of the U.S. and Canada from July 2021 to July 2022.
1. 7-Eleven
International Franchise growth +4,761
2. McDonald's
International Franchise growth +960
3. KFC
International Franchise growth +875
4. Century 21 Real Estate
International Franchise growth +825
5. Pizza Hut
International Franchise growth +816
6. Burger King
International Franchise growth +598
7. RE/MAX
International Franchise growth +404
8. Papa Johns
International Franchise growth +292
9. Mr Jeff
International Franchise growth +201
10. Tim Hortons
International Franchise growth +196
11. Taco Bell
International Franchise growth +184
12. Anytime Fitness
International Franchise growth +180
13. Baskin-Robbins
International Franchise growth +134
14. Kumon
International Franchise growth +125
15. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
International Franchise growth +115
16. F45 Training
International Franchise growth +107
17. Dunkin'
International Franchise growth +106
18. Dairy Queen
International Franchise growth +104
19. Church's Chicken
International Franchise growth +90
20. Hampton by Hilton
International Franchise growth +86
21. Body Fit Training
International Franchise growth +78
22. Cinnabon
International Franchise growth +57
23. Coverall
International Franchise growth +57
24. Wendy's
International Franchise growth +52
25. Wingstop
International Franchise growth +47