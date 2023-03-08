The Franchises Growing Fastest Internationally

Franchise expansion has become increasingly international in the last few years. Here are the 25 brands with the greatest franchise growth outside of the U.S. and Canada from July 2021 to July 2022.

learn more about Tracy Stapp Herold

By Tracy Stapp Herold

This story appears in the March 2023 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

1. 7-Eleven

International Franchise growth +4,761

2. McDonald's

International Franchise growth +960

3. KFC

International Franchise growth +875

4. Century 21 Real Estate

International Franchise growth +825

5. Pizza Hut

International Franchise growth +816

6. Burger King

International Franchise growth +598

7. RE/MAX

International Franchise growth +404

8. Papa Johns

International Franchise growth +292

9. Mr Jeff

International Franchise growth +201

10. Tim Hortons

International Franchise growth +196

11. Taco Bell

International Franchise growth +184

12. Anytime Fitness

International Franchise growth +180

13. Baskin-Robbins

International Franchise growth +134

14. Kumon

International Franchise growth +125

15. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

International Franchise growth +115

16. F45 Training

International Franchise growth +107

17. Dunkin'

International Franchise growth +106

18. Dairy Queen

International Franchise growth +104

19. Church's Chicken

International Franchise growth +90

20. Hampton by Hilton

International Franchise growth +86

21. Body Fit Training

International Franchise growth +78

22. Cinnabon

International Franchise growth +57

23. Coverall

International Franchise growth +57

24. Wendy's

International Franchise growth +52

25. Wingstop

International Franchise growth +47
Tracy Stapp Herold

Entrepreneur Staff

Tracy Stapp Herold is the special projects editor at Entrepreneur magazine. She works on franchise and business opportunity stories and listings, including the annual Franchise 500.

Related Topics

Franchise 500 Franchisees Franchises Franchisors International Business

Editor's Pick

These Sisters Quit Their Jobs Mid-Pandemic to Risk It All for Their Brand. Now They're Not Only Thriving, But Working to End the Cycle of Poverty in South Africa.
Warren Buffett and Partner Charlie Munger Reveal Their Best Business Advice for 2023
What You Should Actually Do If You're Accused of Gaslighting
The Viral Brand Behind Soaring Searches for 'Female Body Hair' Still Gets Up Close and Personal After Its $310 Million Sale
8 Tips Introverts Need to Network Effectively in 2023
Find Out Which Brands Have Ranked on the Franchise 500 for Longest, Earning a Spot in Our New 'Hall of Fame'

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Defends Employee Desk-Sharing Policy

Pichai noted that some employees are only in-office a few days a week.

By Steve Huff

Leadership

8 Ways To Empower the Next Generation of Women Leaders

Here's what organizations and leaders can do to instill courage and inspire our younger generation of female entrepreneurs.

By Elisette Carlson

Growing a Business

How To Create 7 Streams of Income for Passive Wealth

You may have heard that millionaires often have seven streams of income. Here is how to secure yours!

By Samuel Leeds

Business News

'It's a Long Story': Elon Musk Publicly Apologizes to Disabled Employee After Squabble on Twitter

A Twitter user (and a former Twitter employee) Tweeted at Musk after losing access to his work computer wondering if he was still employed. Musk responded as expected.

By Emily Rella

Franchise

She Protected the President's Life Before She Opened a Fitness Center. Here's How She Deals With Imposter Syndrome.

She Coleman owns a location of The Camp Transformation Center, and her journey through multiple male-dominated industries has taught her a lot about strength.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Thought Leaders

International Women's Day Is Your Moment to Succeed

As we celebrate this cornerstone of Women's History Month, here are four essential tips for standing out in a wide-open entrepreneurial world.

By Beryl Stafford