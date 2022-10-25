Thinking of Selling Your Franchise to a Private Equity Firm? Here Are 9 Ways to Build a Valuable Reputation

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Private equity (PE) firms are watching your franchise business right now — and so are a few potential strategic acquirers. Many franchise founders, especially within emerging brands, carry common misconceptions about how they get on private equity's radar in the first place. You're not an unknown starlet who is suddenly "discovered" while waiting tables at a Hollywood diner. Private equity investors, especially those who understand franchising very well, watch the sector constantly (as do strategic acquirers on the hunt for opportunities within your vertical). Your brand may already be listed internally on their watch list, marked with notes like: "approach now, watch, likely to trade, weak/not a fit." This is happening even if you're already private-equity owned, since PE also tracks competition and follow-on acquisition opportunities.

Think of it from private equity's perspective. According to FRANdata, there are more than 4,000 active franchise brands in the U.S. alone, with around 200-300 new brands launching per year. But many already have partnerships of some kind with institutional capital, are publicly traded or are already part of a platform — which itself could be PE-backed. Another subset of brands isn't attractive due to their size or doesn't fit within the PE firm's particular thesis or sector focus. So the available pool of attractive but still unaffiliated franchise options (or likely re-trade opportunities) isn't huge if you want to acquire an entire system (there are many more roll-up opportunities at the franchisee level, which is why private equity investors are so active in that space).

Are you being watched?

Through this constant evaluation and weeding-out process, each PE firm active in franchising ends up watching a subset of opportunities that look interesting. They still keep tabs on the remaining field for valuation data, competitive activities, trends and so on. Some also keep an eye on emerging brands. There are a few firms that specifically target emerging brands. But most prefer to wait until a concept is more proven and profitable before investing — or their required check size only permits larger acquisitions.

This entire exercise can be outsourced. Data can be inexpensively and automatically collected and curated. So, it costs the private equity firm very little effort to stay on top of industry trends and your activities. Feel like you're being watched? You are.

How PE investors operate

All this data is great. Information is like grease in the machine. But at its core, private equity is a people-driven business. PE firms have relationships everywhere, especially if they are deeply committed to a sector. It doesn't matter if that sector is consumer goods, energy, cybersecurity or franchising. PE investors proactively build deep relationships in their focus sectors and are constantly educating themselves about the unique dynamics of that sector. They attend sector conferences, read industry reports and keep abreast of trends.

They also have a huge network of attorneys, accountants, consultants, intermediaries, bankers and former operating executives who themselves are deeply wired into that particular sector. Some may be on the payroll and others are merely friends of The Firm. This is true in franchising as it is in any sector where PE firms are active. And it's smart because it helps PE investors make well-informed decisions. So, if your franchise brand is of reasonable size, if you're a large multi-unit operator, or even if you're a single-owner franchisee within a system that's seeing a lot of roll-up activity, you may be on private equity's radar potentially years before you actually decide to sell your business.

How to build a valuable reputation

What is your brand's reputation across this ecosystem? What is your opportunity to shape impressions and boost your value ahead of time? If you want to eventually exit via a private equity buy-out, then you must own, control, shape and nurture your business reputation with potential investors just like you curate your brand's reputation with franchisees, the press, community and customers.