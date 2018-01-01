Barmetrix USA LLC
Food and liquor inventory-control services
About
59 Franklin St.
Founded
1999
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
59 Franklin St.
Annapolis, MD 21401
CEO
Sean Finter
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$66,600 - $99,900
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$34,900 - $54,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$28/audit
Ad Royalty Fee
$5/audit
Financing Options
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
2 weeks
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $66,600 High - $99,900
Units
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
