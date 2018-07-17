Building Kidz School
Preschool/educational childcare
Founded
2002
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
303 Vintage Park Dr., #130
Foster City, CA 94404
CEO
Vineeta Bhandari
Parent Company
Building Kidz Worldwide LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$199,000 - $463,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000 - $1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Building Kidz School has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
24 hours
Classroom Training:
45 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4