Camille Albane Franchising Inc.
Upscale hair and beauty salons
Founded
1954
Franchising Since
1994 (24 Years)
Corporate Address
500 Cummings Center, #1100
Beverly, MA 01915
CEO
Linda Chadwick
Parent Company
Dessange Group North America
Initial Investment ⓘ
$245,900 - $424,800
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$400,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$125,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Camille Albane Franchising Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
National Media
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
44 hours
Classroom Training:
68 hours