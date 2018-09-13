Children's Lighthouse
Childcare
Founded
1996
Franchising Since
1999 (19 Years)
Corporate Address
101 S. Jennings Ave., #306
Fort Worth, TX 76104
CEO
Pat Brown
Parent Company
Children's Lighthouse Franchise Co.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$693,500 - $4,574,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$600,000 - $950,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$300,000 - $500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$70,000 - $70,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
$250/mo.
Children's Lighthouse has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$25,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
25