Cinnaholic Franchising
Cinnamon rolls, coffee
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
1567 Mount Vernon Rd., #112
Atlanta, GA 30338
CEO
Daryl Dollinger
Parent Company
Cinnaholic Franchising LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$178,000 - $308,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$400,000 - $1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Cinnaholic Franchising has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
30 hours
Classroom Training:
10 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4 - 10