Bio

The first Club Z! opened in Tampa, Florida, in 1995 and Tampa remains the location of the company's headquarters today. Franchisees offer one-on-one in-home tutoring services, including ACT and SAT prep, foreign languages, computers and music, and other academic subjects. As an approved supplemental educational services provider in over 40 states, Club Z! also provides free tutoring at libraries, community centers, churches, and schools. Club Z! franchise owners can also offer online test prep, subject tutoring and our ON-Demand homework help program for additional revenue.