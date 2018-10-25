ConfidentLee
Confidence-building courses for children and adults
About
2043 Applewood Dr.
Founded
2015
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
2043 Applewood Dr.
Troy, MI 48085
CEO
Namita Prasad
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$7,055 - $17,075
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$20,000
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$3,500 - $3,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
Website development
Classroom Training:
24 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $7,055 High - $17,075
Units
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new units internationally.
