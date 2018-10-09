Bio

Deck The Walls began in 1979 as Frame It, a chain that grew to 13 stores in the Houston area. The company, which began franchising soon after its founding, changed its name in 1983.

Deck The Wall stores, which are located in shopping malls and centers, sell art reproductions and limited editions. Each store also offers custom framing.

Deck The Walls is part of Franchise Concepts Inc., a group that also includes Framing & Art Centres and The Great Frame Up.