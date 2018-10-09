Deck The Walls
Custom framing and wall decor
Founded
1979
Franchising Since
1979 (39 Years)
Corporate Address
221 First Executive Ave.
St. Peters, MO 63376
CEO
Joseph Lynch
Parent Company
Franchise Concepts Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$111,973 - $182,615
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Deck The Walls has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
32 hours
Classroom Training:
80 hours
Additional Training:
Convention & trade shows
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 4
Deck The Wall stores, which are located in shopping malls and centers, sell art reproductions and limited editions. Each store also offers custom framing.
Deck The Walls is part of Franchise Concepts Inc., a group that also includes Framing & Art Centres and The Great Frame Up.