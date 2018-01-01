Founded
2002
Franchising Since
2008 (10 Years)
Corporate Address
6121-A Heritage Park Dr.
Chattanooga, TN 37416
CEO
Emmanuel Williams
Parent Company
DetailXPerts Franchise Systems LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$81,000 - $160,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$35,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
DetailXPerts has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
50% of travel expenses to attend Discovery Day
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
2 days
Classroom Training:
5 days
Additional Training:
Online training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2