Device Pitstop LLC
Electronics resales and repairs
Founded
2013
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
4350 Baker Rd., #350
Minnetonka, MN 55343
CEO
Ron Olson
Parent Company
NTY Franchise Co.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$100,700 - $218,250
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000 - $300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $60,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
$2K/yr.
Device Pitstop LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$2,500 rebate on franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
20 hours
Classroom Training:
63.5 hours