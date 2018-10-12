Founded
1974
Franchising Since
1994 (24 Years)
Corporate Address
25 Northwest Point Blvd.
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
CEO
Charles Ebersole
Parent Company
DKI Ventures
Initial Investment ⓘ
$22,145 - $94,750
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$625-$2.1K/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$870-$4K/yr.
DKI offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
13 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing national & regional conferences & meetings
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10 - 100