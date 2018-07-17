DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen
About
Founded

1971

Franchising Since

1972 (46 Years)

Corporate Address

510 N. Valley Mills Dr., #304
Waco, TX 76710

CEO

Doug Dwyer

Parent Company

Worldwide Refinishing Systems Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$133,350 - $321,225

Net-worth Requirement

$350,000 - $400,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$135,000 - $150,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$37,000 - $44,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

7-3%

Ad Royalty Fee

2-1%

Financing Options

DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

$5,000 off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

120 hours

Classroom Training:

50 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

4

DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen is ranked #332 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
A system to put a hard surface topcoat on porcelain bathtubs and sinks became the foundation of the company that one day would become known as DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen. Under The Dwyer Group umbrella, the company grew nationally as Worldwide Refinishing Systems Inc. As the company focused more and more on remodeling kitchens and bathrooms, and it became known as DreamMaker in 1999. When DreamMaker President and CSO Doug Dwyer bought the company from his family in 2003, the company expanded its services, moving beyond resurfacing and refinishing to become a full-service interior remodeling company.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $133,350 High - $321,225
Units
+5.6%+2 UNITS (1 Year) +11.8%+4 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

