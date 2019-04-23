Farmer Boys
Burgers, breakfast, sandwiches, salads

About
Founded

1981

Franchising Since

1997 (23 Years)

Corporate Address

3452 University Ave.
Riverside, CA 92501

Leadership

David Wetzel, President & COO

Parent Company

Farmer Boys Food Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$1,042,500 - $2,486,500

Net-worth Requirement

$800,000 - $1,000,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$300,000 - $500,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$45,000 - $45,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

3%

Financing Options

Farmer Boys has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

473 hours

Classroom Training:

67 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

30

Bio
During the 1970s, brothers Makis and Chris Havadjias worked in restaurants to earn money for college. They helped the owners of one of those restaurants rebuild the establishment, and later bought it. With the experience they gained at that first restaurant, the brothers bought a poorly performing restaurant in Perris, California, that they built into Farmer Boys.

With the help of their three other brothers, the Havadjias expanded Farmer Boys throughout Riverside and San Bernardino counties in Southern California. Each location serves hamburgers, sandwiches, salads and a full breakfast menu. The company began franchising in 1998.

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $1,042,500 High - $2,486,500
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Arizona, California, Nevada
