Founded
1985
Franchising Since
1987 (31 Years)
Corporate Address
P.O. Box 117, 101 & 105, 220 - 3rd St. N.E.
Black Diamond, AB T0L 0H0
CEO
Michael Wilson
Initial Investment ⓘ
$93,250 - $104,800
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$47,000 - $47,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$695+/mo.
Fibrenew has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
Classroom Training:
69 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1