The franchise industry created 25,060 jobs in October, far exceeding the previous month's growth.

The U.S. added over 25,000 franchise jobs in October, according to the ADP National Franchise Report.

That number is substantially greater than in recent months, with September yielding 15,040 new jobs and August yielding 16,160 new jobs. The six-month average for the franchising industry is 18,860 new jobs created per month, also substantially below September's results.

After a rough September, auto parts and dealers acted as a driving force in job creation, adding 5,150 jobs, or about 20 percent of total franchise growth for the month. Restaurants accounted for 45 percent of new franchise jobs.

Overall, the franchise sector accounted for more than 20 percent of the 130,000 private-sector jobs created during the month of October.

Check out the infographic below for more on which franchise industries are growing, as much of the private sector struggles.

