Franchise Jobs Power 20 Percent of Total Private-Sector Growth in October (Infographic) The franchise industry created 25,060 jobs in October, far exceeding the previous month's growth.

By Kate Taylor

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The U.S. added over 25,000 franchise jobs in October, according to the ADP National Franchise Report.

That number is substantially greater than in recent months, with September yielding 15,040 new jobs and August yielding 16,160 new jobs. The six-month average for the franchising industry is 18,860 new jobs created per month, also substantially below September's results.

After a rough September, auto parts and dealers acted as a driving force in job creation, adding 5,150 jobs, or about 20 percent of total franchise growth for the month. Restaurants accounted for 45 percent of new franchise jobs.

Overall, the franchise sector accounted for more than 20 percent of the 130,000 private-sector jobs created during the month of October.

Check out the infographic below for more on which franchise industries are growing, as much of the private sector struggles.

Click to Enlarge+

Franchise Sector Powers 20 Percent of Total Private-Sector Growth in October (Infographic)

Related: Franchise Sector Adds 15,000 Jobs as Growth Continues to Outpace Broader Market (Infographic)
Kate Taylor

Reporter

Kate Taylor is a reporter at Business Insider. She was previously a reporter at Entrepreneur. Get in touch with tips and feedback on Twitter at @Kate_H_Taylor. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

Lead From the Top: 5 Core Responsibilities of a CEO

Knowing exactly what the chief executive's role entails is critical for steering a company to success.

By Joel Trammell
Starting a Business

Starting a Nonprofit Business

If you have a passion for a cause, starting a nonprofit could be for you.

By Carol Tice
Business News

'Keep Your Head When All About You Are Losing Theirs': Here's Warren Buffett's Classic Advice As Stock Market Plunges on Tariff Announcement

Warren Buffett's 2017 letter to shareholders has taken on new life after President Trump's tariff announcement.

By David James
Science & Technology

90% of Your Business Could Be Automated With Just These 4 Tools

Discover four AI agents to boost revenue, efficiency and growth — without hiring.

By Ben Angel
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

'Can Make a Ton of Money': Kevin O'Leary Says This Is the Most Overlooked Startup Opportunity Right Now

Don't sleep on the service industry, says the longtime Shark and venture capitalist.

By Erin Davis