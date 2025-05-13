When Daniel Golik first pitched his parents a business idea in 2012, it wasn't just an entrepreneurial experiment — it would become the foundation of a growing frozen dessert franchise — and a source of strength for a family dealing with loss.

Daniel, then in his early 20s and planning to go to medical school, stumbled on a novelty ice cream shop in central Florida that used liquid nitrogen to flash-freeze scoops on demand. "They hadn't really figured out the process to do it, but there were lines of people waiting. I thought it was a cool idea," he says.

Intrigued by the concept and its crowd-drawing potential, he began experimenting with recipes at home and eventually consulted chefs. With a business plan and a working prototype, he made an Elevator Pitch-style presentation to his parents.

Image Credit: Chill-N

Successful pitch, then tragedy

His father, George, quickly became the company's first believer, signing operating agreements and backing the buildout of what would become the first Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream shop in Pinecrest, Florida. But just as the business was getting off the ground, George passed away unexpectedly, leaving Daniel and his mother to move forward without him.

"That part was definitely the challenge for me," says Donna Golik, Daniel's mom, who stepped into a co-founder role after her husband's death. "But it gave us an amazing focus on something that the family was doing together."

The first location brought in $350,000 in 2012, its first year, thanks in part to buzz generated by positive press and a business model that offered both a unique product and an engaging customer experience.

Improvements and innovation

Unlike traditional scoop shops, Chill-N flash-freezes each cup of ice cream on demand using liquid nitrogen, a -320°F gas, with every cup made to order. This rapid freezing method results in smaller ice crystals, which can create a smoother texture than traditional ice cream. The use of liquid nitrogen also produces visible vapor during preparation, adding a visual element.

In 2019, after seven years in business, the company reached a milestone. "The decision to franchise was pivotal," Daniel says. "Trying to continue to open stores organically wasn't the best way to do it."

Daniel says he spent all day, every day, in their stores for several months. "We looked at every single item — what are the pain points, the slow links in the chain?"

He and his team ended up developing proprietary franchise systems and measuring equipment. "That really unlocked the speed and consistency side," he says. They also automated the nitrogen mixing process with different algorithms tailored to base type and portion size. "Before, we were struggling to do 30 or 40 ice creams an hour," he says. "Now, we do 120 an hour."

Family at the core

For Donna, the process of growing Chill-N has been more than professional — it was deeply personal. The partnership with her son has been more than a job; it's been an emotional journey. Still, blending family and business requires clearly defined boundaries to safeguard both sides of the relationship. "We do try to find a good balance," she says. "At work, we try to stay in our own lanes. He's more operational, and I'm more administrative."

And, from the beginning, she made sure Daniel was recognized as the brand's founder: "I really tried to let him be the face of Chill-N," she says. "I'm a co-founder, but I stand beside him."

Scaling, but not changing

Chill-N now has 17 locations across four states, nearly 200 employees and expects 18 more franchises to open by year's end. So, how does a family-owned company maintain its identity as it grows? "There's two sides of it," Daniel says. "On the product side, we've been able to use automation to make consistency easier. And on the people side, 90% of our franchisees were already loyal customers. That's helped preserve the brand's original culture."

As Chill-N moves toward national expansion and the Goliks look back on their success, Donna offers advice for other parents whose children dream big — even if it means not going to medical school: "Encourage them," she says, "If they have an idea, support them and believe in them — and always be flexible."

