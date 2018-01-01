Gym On Wheels
Mobile children's gymnastics and fitness classes
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
45 Royal Ave., #21
Hawthorne, NJ 07506
CEO
Scott Hassa
Initial Investment ⓘ
$27,261 - $51,436
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $15,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Gym On Wheels offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Gym On Wheels has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee