About
774 May Blvd., #10297
Founded
2012
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
774 May Blvd., #10297
Incline Village, NV 89451
CEO
Steven Everhart
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$55,000 - $72,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
2 weeks
Additional Training:
Home-study manual, online videos
Bio
Hallmark Homecare franchisees search for and recruit professional caregivers, placing them on a direct-hire basis designed to saved clients money. The company was founded by Steve Everhart, who is also the founder and CEO of an in-home care franchise, The Senior's Choice.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $55,000 High - $72,000
Units
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada
