HandyPro Int'l. LLC
Handyman and home-modification services
Founded
1996
Franchising Since
2000 (18 Years)
Corporate Address
22500 Orchard Lake Rd.
Farmington, MI 48336
CEO
Keith Paul
Initial Investment ⓘ
$70,640 - $128,643
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$30,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$9,500 - $9,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
up to 30 hours
Classroom Training:
up to 30 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 10
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming