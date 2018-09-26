Hummus Republic
Mediterranean food
Founded
2013
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
1841 Centinela Ave.
Santa Monica, CA 90404
CEO
Nir Giat
Initial Investment ⓘ
$122,350 - $311,750
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$36,000 - $36,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Hummus Republic has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
Up to 30 hours
Classroom Training:
Up to 44 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3