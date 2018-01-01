Impact Strong Kickboxing/Fitness
Kickboxing and fitness gyms
Kickboxing and fitness gyms
About
3601 W.William Cannon, #250
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
3601 W.William Cannon, #250
Austin, TX 78749
CEO
Steve Doss
Parent Company
Impact Strong LLC
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$61,150 - $87,300
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$12,000 - $12,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$487/mo.
Financing Options
Veteran Incentives
$2,000 off franchise fee
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
2 days
Classroom Training:
4 days
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $61,150 High - $87,300
Units
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
