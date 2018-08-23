Founded
2000
Franchising Since
2001 (17 Years)
Corporate Address
962 Washington St.
Hanover, MA 02339
CEO
Kevin Dubois
Parent Company
Next Step Franchising Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$86,502 - $710,122
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$80,000 - $250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Lapels has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
123 hours
Classroom Training:
10 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4