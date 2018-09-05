Native Grill & Wings Franchising LLC
Family sports grills
Founded
1979
Franchising Since
1993 (25 Years)
Corporate Address
6825 W. Galveston St., #5
Chandler, AZ 85226
CEO
Dan Chaon
Initial Investment ⓘ
$998,000 - $2,620,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Native Grill & Wings Franchising LLC offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, accounts receivable, payroll
Native Grill & Wings Franchising LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
108 hours
Classroom Training:
27 hours