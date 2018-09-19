Novus Glass
Auto glass repair and replacement
Founded
1972
Franchising Since
1985 (33 Years)
Corporate Address
650 Pelham Blvd., #100
St. Paul, MN 55114
CEO
Steve Leal
Parent Company
Fix Auto World
Initial Investment ⓘ
$46,200 - $249,899
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $120,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $1,200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$7,500 - $7,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Novus Glass offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Novus Glass has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$1,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
80 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
In field
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1