Novus Glass
#455 Franchise 500| Auto glass repair and replacement

Novus Glass
Auto glass repair and replacement
|

About
Founded

1972

Franchising Since

1985 (33 Years)

Corporate Address

650 Pelham Blvd., #100
St. Paul, MN 55114

CEO

Steve Leal

Parent Company

Fix Auto World

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$46,200 - $249,899

Net-worth Requirement

$50,000 - $120,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$50,000 - $1,200,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$7,500 - $7,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Novus Glass offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Novus Glass has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

$1,000 off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Online Support

Field Operations

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

80 hours

Classroom Training:

40 hours

Additional Training:

In field

Number of Employees Required to Run:

1

Novus Glass is ranked #455 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
After having to replace three windshields due to small breaks, inventor Dr. Frank Werner teamed up with chemical engineer Bill Wiele to find a way to repair windshields rather than replacing them. In 1972, Werner partnered with Gerald Keinath, patented his windshield repair system, and designed a business plan to bring it to market. The business, originally called Keinath Inc., was soon renamed Novus (Latin for "new"), and began franchising in 1985.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $46,200 High - $249,899
Units
+0.3%+5 UNITS (1 Year) +23.0%+374 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Africa, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Canada, Central America, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Mexico, Philippines, South America, Western Europe
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

See More

Line-X LLC

See More

Ziebart

See More

Glass Doctor

Request Free Info

Maaco Franchising Inc.

See More

Carstar Franchise Systems Inc.

See More

Tint World

See More

SuperGlass Windshield Repair

See More

Colors On Parade

Franchise Articles

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: September 19th, 2018
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.