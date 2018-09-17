Painting with a Twist
Paint-and-sip studios
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2009 (9 Years)
Corporate Address
2121 N. Causeway Blvd., #200
Mandeville, LA 70471
CEO
Joe Lewis
Initial Investment ⓘ
$98,800 - $200,800
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Painting with a Twist has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
56-66 hours
Classroom Training:
50-60 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4 - 6