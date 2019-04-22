Regymen Fitness
Fitness studios
Regymen Fitness
Fitness studios

About
Founded

2017

Franchising Since

2018 (1 Years)

Corporate Address

4225 Perkins Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70808

CEO

Donnie Jarreau

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$425,500 - $870,500

Net-worth Requirement

$500,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$250,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$29,500 - $29,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

7%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Regymen Fitness has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  equipment

Veteran Incentives

20% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

29 hours

Classroom Training:

34 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $425,500 High - $870,500
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

