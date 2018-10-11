Showhomes
Home management and staging
Founded
1986
Franchising Since
1994 (24 Years)
Corporate Address
2110 Blair Blvd.
Nashville, TN 37212
CEO
Bert Lyles
Initial Investment ⓘ
$48,800 - $88,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$30,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,900 - $39,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Showhomes offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Showhomes has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$2,500 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
75 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours