UBuildIt
Construction consulting
Founded
1988
Franchising Since
1998 (20 Years)
Corporate Address
3209 S. Broadway, #227
Edmond, OK 73013
CEO
Bob Braudrick
Initial Investment ⓘ
$93,000 - $193,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,500 - $29,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$1K+/mo.
UBuildIt offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
UBuildIt has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
36 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2