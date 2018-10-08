Founded
1995
Franchising Since
1996 (22 Years)
Corporate Address
20 Carlson Ct., #100
Etobicoke, ON M9W7K6
CEO
Mark Dobson
Parent Company
World Technology Group Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$64,450 - $94,550
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$60,000 - $95,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,700 - $69,700
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%
WSI has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
6 months
Classroom Training:
50 hours
Additional Training:
Virtual training
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1