Key Takeaways Gen Z college grads face a tough job market marked by fewer entry-level openings, economic slowdown and AI replacing traditional junior roles.

To stand out, you need to build your network, be referral-ready, adapt to AI, explore freelance or project-based roles and be proactive, not passive.

It’s no secret: Gen Z college grads are stepping into one of the most uncertain job markets in recent memory. Hiring freezes, economic downturns and an unsettling rise in AI replacing entry-level roles have created an environment that feels like an obstacle course instead of a career launchpad.

According to recent studies, unemployment rates for new grads (age 22-27) are consistently higher compared to other workers. Additionally, automation and generative AI tools are quietly taking over tasks once assigned to interns and entry-level staff. Combine this with economic uncertainty, and it’s no wonder so many Gen Z graduates are asking: Where do I even start?

The harsh truth about today’s entry-level market

Companies are cautious: Economic volatility has pushed many employers to pause or reduce hiring.

AI is shifting hiring practices: Basic research, content creation and customer service jobs are increasingly automated.

Experience paradox: Even “entry-level” roles may require one to two years of experience.

Ghost jobs are real: Applicants often never hear back after applying, making the process even more distressing.

However, despite such a challenging situation, there is still opportunity, especially for those willing to think differently about the job search.

Tip #1: Build, don’t just apply

Instead of spending hours on mass applications, invest that time in building relationships.

Create a targeted approach by reaching out to your alumni network on LinkedIn who are in your field of interest.

Attend industry-specific webinars, job fairs and networking mixers, which are often free of charge.

Start or join communities around your professional interest (coding, writing, design, etc.).

Why it works: Referrals are still one of the most effective ways to land interviews. In fact, referred candidates are four times more likely to be hired.

Tip #2: Be referral-ready

Getting a referral doesn’t mean asking someone to “hook you up” just because you know them.

Keep your LinkedIn profile and resume updated.

Prepare a brief pitch of your skills and goals.

Show your value early on by sharing a project or insight relevant to the company.

Bonus tip: Explore new resources like referral platforms, which provide access to a structured, rewarding solution.

Tip #3: AI-proof your skill set

AI isn’t going anywhere. The best thing you can do is learn to work with it, not against it.

Upskill in critical thinking, creativity, collaboration and emotional intelligence with skills machines can’t replicate.

Learn to use AI tools like ChatGPT, Midjourney or Notion AI to augment your workflow.

Develop your personal brand through blogs, side projects or online portfolios.

Tip #4: Think gig, not just job

In a shifting economy, freelance and contract work can be your best entry point.

Try project-based gigs to gain real-world experience.

Explore startups, nonprofits and small businesses as they often value hustle over a resume.

Keep an eye on referral-based platforms where you can build a reputation and be recommended for new roles.

Be proactive, not passive

The old formula — get a degree, apply online and wait for the right opportunity no longer guarantees success. A better way? Be visible. Be valuable. Be referred.

As Gen Z continues to enter and reshape the workforce, those who embrace a new approach to navigating the networked, AI-augmented economy will be the ones who stand out and not just survive.

Let relationships, referrals and reinvention be your competitive edge.