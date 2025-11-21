4 Essential Tips to Help Gen Z Grads Navigate Today’s Tough Job Market

Traditional application methods aren’t enough. Success now depends on upskilling, strategic networking and being referral-ready.

By William Chung edited by Maria Bailey Nov 21, 2025

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways

  • Gen Z college grads face a tough job market marked by fewer entry-level openings, economic slowdown and AI replacing traditional junior roles.
  • To stand out, you need to build your network, be referral-ready, adapt to AI, explore freelance or project-based roles and be proactive, not passive.

It’s no secret: Gen Z college grads are stepping into one of the most uncertain job markets in recent memory. Hiring freezes, economic downturns and an unsettling rise in AI replacing entry-level roles have created an environment that feels like an obstacle course instead of a career launchpad.

According to recent studies, unemployment rates for new grads (age 22-27) are consistently higher compared to other workers. Additionally, automation and generative AI tools are quietly taking over tasks once assigned to interns and entry-level staff. Combine this with economic uncertainty, and it’s no wonder so many Gen Z graduates are asking: Where do I even start?

Related: AI Is Dramatically Decreasing Entry-Level Hiring at Big Tech Companies, According to a New Analysis

The harsh truth about today’s entry-level market

  • Companies are cautious: Economic volatility has pushed many employers to pause or reduce hiring.

  • AI is shifting hiring practices: Basic research, content creation and customer service jobs are increasingly automated.

  • Experience paradox: Even “entry-level” roles may require one to two years of experience.

  • Ghost jobs are real: Applicants often never hear back after applying, making the process even more distressing.

However, despite such a challenging situation, there is still opportunity, especially for those willing to think differently about the job search.

Tip #1: Build, don’t just apply

Instead of spending hours on mass applications, invest that time in building relationships.

  • Create a targeted approach by reaching out to your alumni network on LinkedIn who are in your field of interest.

  • Attend industry-specific webinars, job fairs and networking mixers, which are often free of charge.

  • Start or join communities around your professional interest (coding, writing, design, etc.).

Why it works: Referrals are still one of the most effective ways to land interviews. In fact, referred candidates are four times more likely to be hired.

Tip #2: Be referral-ready

Getting a referral doesn’t mean asking someone to “hook you up” just because you know them.

  • Keep your LinkedIn profile and resume updated.

  • Prepare a brief pitch of your skills and goals.

  • Show your value early on by sharing a project or insight relevant to the company.

Bonus tip: Explore new resources like referral platforms, which provide access to a structured, rewarding solution.

Tip #3: AI-proof your skill set

AI isn’t going anywhere. The best thing you can do is learn to work with it, not against it.

  • Upskill in critical thinking, creativity, collaboration and emotional intelligence with skills machines can’t replicate.

  • Learn to use AI tools like ChatGPT, Midjourney or Notion AI to augment your workflow.

  • Develop your personal brand through blogs, side projects or online portfolios.

Tip #4: Think gig, not just job

In a shifting economy, freelance and contract work can be your best entry point.

  • Try project-based gigs to gain real-world experience.

  • Explore startups, nonprofits and small businesses as they often value hustle over a resume.

  • Keep an eye on referral-based platforms where you can build a reputation and be recommended for new roles.

Related: ‘Really Hard to Find a Job’: 1.7 Million Job Seekers Have Been Looking for Work for at Least 6 Months

Be proactive, not passive

The old formula — get a degree, apply online and wait for the right opportunity no longer guarantees success. A better way? Be visible. Be valuable. Be referred.

As Gen Z continues to enter and reshape the workforce, those who embrace a new approach to navigating the networked, AI-augmented economy will be the ones who stand out and not just survive.

Let relationships, referrals and reinvention be your competitive edge.

Key Takeaways

  • Gen Z college grads face a tough job market marked by fewer entry-level openings, economic slowdown and AI replacing traditional junior roles.
  • To stand out, you need to build your network, be referral-ready, adapt to AI, explore freelance or project-based roles and be proactive, not passive.

It’s no secret: Gen Z college grads are stepping into one of the most uncertain job markets in recent memory. Hiring freezes, economic downturns and an unsettling rise in AI replacing entry-level roles have created an environment that feels like an obstacle course instead of a career launchpad.

According to recent studies, unemployment rates for new grads (age 22-27) are consistently higher compared to other workers. Additionally, automation and generative AI tools are quietly taking over tasks once assigned to interns and entry-level staff. Combine this with economic uncertainty, and it’s no wonder so many Gen Z graduates are asking: Where do I even start?

The rest of this article is locked.

Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.

Subscribe Now

Already have an account? Sign In

William Chung

CEO & Founder of ePosting Corp. at ePosting Corp.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
William Chung is a technology and business leader with over 25 years of experience at global tech giants such as Accenture, Adobe and Cisco. As founder and CEO of ePosting, he's on a mission to transform referrals by making the process accessible, structured and rewarding through a dynamic platform.

Related Content