It's not always about increasing your revenue. Here are some ways to contribute to your bottom line by saving.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In competitive industries, you can't sit back and focus all of your energy and effort on increasing revenue. While that's great, you also have to consider the other half of the bottom line: expenses. You can cut costs in your business and improve the bottom line much faster by reducing costs and increasing revenue.

Here are five proactive options:

1. Optimize Supply Chain Management