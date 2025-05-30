By creating engaging video content, you can showcase the human side of your brand, share your expertise and provide stellar customer service in a way that written content simply can't replicate.

Okay, I get it. The idea of creating videos for your business can feel intimidating, maybe even overwhelming or just plain "not my thing." But trust me on this one — not only do you need to be on YouTube, but it's also one of the smartest decisions you'll make for growing your business. YouTube isn't just a platform; it's a marketing powerhouse that helps you connect with customers, build trust and drive sales in a way nothing else can.

Today, I'm walking you through six reasons why getting on YouTube is a total game-changer for your business. From building authentic connections to boosting your SEO game, this list has something for everyone. And don't worry, we'll have some fun along the way. By the end of this, you'll be ready to hit record and start growing your business like never before.

1. Your business becomes more than a name

People want to do business with, well, people. YouTube gives your audience the opportunity to see the human side of your brand. Whether it's behind-the-scenes videos, team introductions or your workspace, these videos bring your brand to life.

When I created Tonia in Vegas, I only used YouTube to launch my brand, and I grew to over 500 members in under one year. Here's another example. Take, for instance, the booming world of TCGs (that's trading card games, for those who have never been to one of these unbelievably busy conventions).

Pokémon is a TCG and is not just a card game; it's an empire. And newer TCG games like TMeck are catching eyes, too. Entrepreneurs in this space are riding the waves of the industry's massive popularity by using YouTube as their primary marketing tool. Card shows with lines of excited collectors are everywhere, but the smart sellers know the power of video. Streaming a live box break, showing the process of grading rare cards or even posting an unboxing video is so much more engaging than just listing products for sale. The connection formed makes viewers feel like insiders to your world.

And here's a great example from a real entrepreneur who is growing immensely online. Dylan from The Bulba Store has grown to over 100k subscribers in less than 18 months. YouTube has been a total game-changer for his business. With the success of his channel, he has been able to connect with collectors all over the world who are just as passionate about Pokémon cards as he is. Sharing videos of real deals, market trends and the day-to-day grind of running the business has built a level of trust and transparency that you just can't achieve through a website alone. People don't just want to buy cards — they want to buy from someone they feel connected to. YouTube gave him that platform and it's played a huge role in growing thebulbastore into what it is today.

2. Showcase your expertise

When it comes to positioning yourself as an authority in your industry, YouTube is a stage like no other. Whether you're a fitness coach, a tech enthusiast or a TCG entrepreneur, video allows you to educate your audience and prove why you're the go-to expert.

Would you rather scroll through paragraphs about someone's expertise, or actually see them in action? If you're a fitness trainer, guide your audience through a killer workout. If you're a real estate agent, give a virtual walkthrough of your properties. And if you sell TCGs, flex your expertise with tutorials on deck-building strategies or even discussions on current market trends. The possibilities are endless.

3. Shine bright in customer service

You can talk about great customer service all day, but showing it makes all the difference. YouTube is an awesome place to answer FAQs, demo products or even showcase how you handle orders. And yes, that content doubles as amazing marketing.

Imagine a customer debating between two businesses. One has an engaging YouTube channel filled with helpful tips and tutorials, while the other has crickets. Guess where that customer is headed? Exactly. Be the business that stands out and shines.

4. Connect authentically with your audience

Here's the deal: YouTube videos feel real. Unlike slick ad campaigns or polished brochures, they show the relatable, human side of your business. And guess what? People crave that authenticity.

Your audience doesn't care if your video quality is on par with a Hollywood production. They care about you. Be yourself, stumbles and all. Take time to interact in the comments and build relationships with your viewers. That authenticity builds trust, and trust is priceless in business.

5. Boost your SEO and website traffic

This one's a little technical, but super important. YouTube is owned by Google (a.k.a. the king of search engines), and videos often show up on the first page of search results. A well-optimized YouTube video is basically a direct ticket to driving traffic to your website.

Say you own a bakery in Newport Beach, and you upload a video called "5 Must-Try Desserts at [Your Bakery Name]." The next time someone Googles "best desserts in Newport Beach," there's your video, sitting pretty on the results page. Simple but powerful, right?

6. It's fun

Yes, YouTube is a fantastic tool for growing your business, but it's also a blast! Once you shake off those first-time-on-camera jitters, you'll discover how fun it is to create content that resonates with your audience.

Experiment with creative ideas, show off your personality and connect in the comments. The more you practice, the better your videos (and confidence) will get. Before you know it, you might even look forward to hitting "record" each week.

Final thoughts

Your audience is out there, ready to click "play." All you need to do is show up and share your story. Don't overthink it; hit record and have fun. You've got this, and who knows? Your next video could be the one that takes your business to the next level.